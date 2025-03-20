Red Sox Super Utility Man Takes Positive Step Toward Opening Day
The Boston Red Sox have dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout Spring Training both big and small.
With Opening Day one week away, time is running out for players to make it back to the field in time for the real action. Boston will begin its season on March 27th against the Texas Rangers. One guy who has been dealing with an ailment is super utility man Romy Gonzalez. He's been dealing with a tight oblique but took swings on Thursday and "felt fine," per WEEI's Rob Bradford.
"Romy Gonzalez just took swings and felt fine," Bradford said. "Thinks should be back playing in few days."
This is a pretty solid update because of the fact that Gonzalez is one of just a few guys on the team right now with even a little bit of big league experience at first base. The Red Sox are fortunate to have Triston Casas in the mix, but there are not many people behind him right now at the position. Gonzalez is someone who could help out at first base and also see time elsewhere.
Last year, Gonzalez played in 89 games for Boston and saw time at first base, second base, shortstop, third base, left field, center field, right field, and designated hitter over that stretch. It's unclear how ready he'll be for Opening Day, but it seems like he's trending in the right direction at the very least.
Boston's depth has been tested, but things are getting better.
More MLB: Red Sox Impossible Choice Coming Down To 3 High-Impact Players