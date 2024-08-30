Red Sox Surprisingly Among Top Options To Snatch Yankees Superstar
The Boston Red Sox aren't too far away from contending in the American League and should go all in this upcoming offseason.
Boston has been more frugal with its spending in recent years as it has awaited the arrival of some of the Red Sox's top prospects. The Red Sox are loaded with young talent and more is on the way. Now, the Red Sox need to invest in a frontline starter to help take the team to another level.
There will be some intriguing players available this winter and Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller surprisingly mentioned the Red Sox as the second-best landing spot for New York Yankees superstar Gerrit Cole if he somehow becomes available.
"It has been more than a decade since these loathed rivals took a free agent from each other. Signing Jacoby Ellsbury in December 2013 ended up being a terrible decision for the Yankees, but that's the most recent one in either direction...Having one of the best pitchers in baseball go straight from five years with the Yankees to five years with the Red Sox would be fun theater, but that's hardly the reason Boston lands near the top of this list. The Red Sox need an ace-level pitcher, and there's no question they have the room in the budget to make it happen."
"We spent the entire past winter waiting for the Red Sox to do something to improve their pitching staff, but it never happened," Miller said. "They did sign Lucas Giolito, only to very shortly thereafter trade Chris Sale. And after what is likely going to be a third consecutive year both missing the postseason and allowing the most runs among (American League) East teams, it's beyond time to do something about this pitching staff...
Cole has a complex contract and can opt out of his current deal, but the Yankees can nullify the decision by adding a 10th year to his deal. The most likely outcome is that the Yankees will keep Cole, but keep an eye on him.
