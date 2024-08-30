Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Available Looking For Spot On Contender, Per Insider
It sounds like one former member of the Boston Red Sox could land with a new deal in the near future.
With the approaching Major League Baseball deadline for players to be placed on waivers and still be postseason-eligible, there could be plenty of movement across the league in the coming days. The St. Louis Cardinals already got a head start and reportedly placed journeyman outfielder Tommy Pham on waivers on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"After days of contemplation, the St. Louis Cardinals are placing outfielder Tommy Pham on waivers, according to team sources," Woo said. "The move comes just ahead of (Major League Baseball's) postseason eligibility deadline of Sept. 1.
"Pham is eligible to play for the Cardinals until he is claimed by another organization. If he is not claimed, he will remain with St. Louis. If a team does not claim him ahead of Sunday's deadline, he will not be eligible to play in the postseason with a new team."
Pham spent some time with the Red Sox in 2022 after being acquired ahead of the trade deadline. Throughout his career, he has spent time with the Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Red Sox, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Chicago White Sox.
At this point, a reunion with Boston wouldn't make a lot of sense. The Red Sox are deep in the outfield but it wouldn't be shocking to see him land with another contender in the near future.
