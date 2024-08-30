Inside The Red Sox

Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Available Looking For Spot On Contender, Per Insider

Will the former Red Sox outfielder find a new home in the near future?

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 28, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Empty seats at Fenway Park before the start of the game against the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Empty seats at Fenway Park before the start of the game against the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It sounds like one former member of the Boston Red Sox could land with a new deal in the near future.

With the approaching Major League Baseball deadline for players to be placed on waivers and still be postseason-eligible, there could be plenty of movement across the league in the coming days. The St. Louis Cardinals already got a head start and reportedly placed journeyman outfielder Tommy Pham on waivers on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.

"After days of contemplation, the St. Louis Cardinals are placing outfielder Tommy Pham on waivers, according to team sources," Woo said. "The move comes just ahead of (Major League Baseball's) postseason eligibility deadline of Sept. 1.

"Pham is eligible to play for the Cardinals until he is claimed by another organization. If he is not claimed, he will remain with St. Louis. If a team does not claim him ahead of Sunday's deadline, he will not be eligible to play in the postseason with a new team."

Pham spent some time with the Red Sox in 2022 after being acquired ahead of the trade deadline. Throughout his career, he has spent time with the Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Red Sox, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Chicago White Sox.

At this point, a reunion with Boston wouldn't make a lot of sense. The Red Sox are deep in the outfield but it wouldn't be shocking to see him land with another contender in the near future.

More MLB: Red Sox Are 'Team To Watch' For Available All-Star Pitcher, Per Insider

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News