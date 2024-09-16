Red Sox Surprisingly Not Mentioned Among Top Suitors For Yankees Superstar
The Boston Red Sox will have plenty of money to spend this winter in free agency.
Boston has shown this season that it can take a massive step forward in 2025. The Red Sox may not end up making the playoffs this year, but, they have some exciting young talent who have overachieved this season.
If the Red Sox can add one or two more major pieces this winter, they could be cooking. Boston isn't far away. Adding another top starter and one more power bat to the middle of the lineup could be the difference between missing the playoffs and being considered a contender in the American League.
The top player who will be available this winter certainly will be New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto. His upcoming free agency decision already has been speculated about plenty, and Boston has been mentioned as a team that could make sense. Despite this, USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale didn't mention Boston among the teams expected to place a bid on him.
"There are five teams expected to make bids for free-agent outfielder Juan Soto in free agency this winter, baseball executives believe: the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia Phillies," Nightengale said.
Boston could afford him, and he completely would transform the Red Sox's starting lineup for years to come. He will be expensive, but, he's the type of player Boston should open the checkbook for.
