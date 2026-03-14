Red Sox's 26-Year-Old Slugger Quickly Labeled Trade Candidate

There are almost too many intriguing position players on the Boston Red Sox's roster this season for there not to be a major trade.

Before opening day arrives, we're already talking about how the Red Sox are going to have to bench either Masataka Yoshida or one of their four stud outfielders every game if everyone is healthy. Then, when injured first-base slugger Triston Casas re-enters the mix, the roster crunch could get insane.

Casas lost his bid to reclaim the starting job upon return from a torn patellar tendon when the Red Sox traded for Willson Contreras in December. He has the potential to provide the extra thump this lineup may be lacking, but he also might be the extra piece they don't need clogging up their bench.

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Casas listed as "change of scenery" candidate

Apr 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) steps out of the batting cage during practice before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter alerted the baseball world on Friday to the possibility that Casas could be traded this season, and to some degree, his musings made a lot of sense. Reuter went as far as to label Casas a "change of scenery" candidate.

"Triston Casas went from top prospect to star on the rise when he hit .317/.417/.617 with 15 home runs in 54 games during the second half of the 2023 season, but his stock has faded in recent years," Reuter wrote.

"Still only 26 years old and with a 118 OPS+ over 952 plate appearances in the majors, Casas is a terrific buy-low target for teams without a long-term answer at first base, as he is without a clear role on the 2026 Red Sox."

The issue for the Red Sox is that whoever gets traded this season, assuming injuries don't open up enough spots for everyone to get the playing time they want, is probably going to be performing somewhat poorly, which would tank their value.

If Casas hits the way he did in the second half of 2023, the Red Sox will find a way to open up room for him in the lineup against righties. But if he doesn't, and finds himself on the move, it's probably going to be a disappointing end to a tenure that started out with a lot of promise.