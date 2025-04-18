Red Sox Surrounded By Ridiculous Blockbuster Trade Chatter
It's April 18th and yet if you were to scroll social media you've likely seen a lot of trade chatter involving the Boston Red Sox.
It's significantly too early to be thinking about the July 31st Major League Baseball Trade Deadline. The deadline won't be here for over three months. Anything could happen. It would be great to see the Red Sox be buyers. But, we haven't even seen this roster at full strength yet. It's far too early to talk about pretty much any team aside from the best of the best like the Los Angeles Dodgers or the worst of the worst.
It's one thing when a team insider like Sean McAdam of MassLive.com shares that he's heard from a source that Boston could end up being "logical players" for a guy like Sandy Alcantara. It's another when people speculate things that simply won't happen.
For example, Newsweek's Andrew Wright made a list of four trades to take the Chicago Cubs to another level and mentioned Rafael Devers.
"Rafael Devers, DH/3B - Boston Red Sox: While this one is a little far-fetched, it is well known that Devers grew extremely frustrated with the Red Sox during the (Alex Bregman) sweepstakes," Wright said. "It is a hefty contract to take on and it is unlikely Boston would ever think about trading Devers, but it couldn't hurt to make a call to the Red Sox and see what it would take to get one of the game's best hitters to Wrigley Field."
Technically, it is true Devers would take the Cubs to another level. But there is a zero percent chance that Boston trades Devers this season. Well, technically I'm also not in the front office of the Red Sox so a better way to say it would be likely a significantly close to zero chance Devers gets traded. Trade speculation is fun, but this isn't realistic.
