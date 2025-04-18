Red Sox Tabbed As 'Logical Players' For $56 Million Ace
The Boston Red Sox have have some great pitching depth on paper but the organization hasn't been able to fully see it yet on the field.
Boston's rotation when fully healthy will feature Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and maybe Kutter Crawford as well. To this point, Bello, Giolito, and Crawford have yet to take the mound with Boston.
Sean Newcomb and Richard Fitts have filled in well, but the full strength of this rotation hasn't been felt yet. Hopefully, that will change as it has been shared that Bello could return as soon as early next week. Giolito likely won't be far behind him and then we'll see about Crawford.
While this is the case, there already ahas been chatter about other people the club could add if need be. MassLive.com's Sean McAdam even shared on Friday that a National League source told him that Boston would be "logical players" for Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.
For now, it would seem there are three areas of need: catching, a younger closer and, of course, more starting pitching," McAdam said. "One National League source said recently that the Red Sox stockpile of prospects and willingness to (again) add salary could well make them logical players for Sandy Alcantara.
"Indeed, if the Red Sox are contenders at the halfway point, the prospect of heading into the postseason with a 1-2 punch of Crochet and Alcantara is highly intriguing. That’s a long way off for now, however, by which time, surely some other theories and narratives will also have been proven false."
Alcantara's name has been brought up when it has come to Boston a lot already this season, but most of it has been unfounded speculation. This is different, though. This is one of the top Boston insiders talking about the possibility and hearing from others that a move would at least be "logical."
He signed a five-year, $56 million deal that is covered by this season and next season with a club option for the 2027 campaign as well. It definitely wouldn't hurt to have a guy like that on the team.
