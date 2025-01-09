Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Tabbed To Land $189 Million All-Star In Blockbuster Free-Agency Pickup

Could the Red Sox finally get their right-handed bat?

Jackson Roberts

Oct 2, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third base Alex Bregman (2) hits a single against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning of game two of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third base Alex Bregman (2) hits a single against the Detroit Tigers during the second inning of game two of the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The hot stove has cooled off, but that might not be a bad thing for the Boston Red Sox.

Ever since the flurry of Major League Baseball free-agent signings right before Christmas, there haven't been many big moves. Teams seem to be waiting out individual players' markets, hoping to snag their next top talents without bidding against themselves.

The Red Sox talked a big game at the start of the offseason about spending the necessary free-agent dollars to get back into the playoff hunt, but so far, their biggest move by far was the Garrett Crochet trade. The most they've spent on a free agent was $21.05 million for Walker Buehler.

Perhaps Boston has simply been waiting for the right time to pounce and bring in the free agent who has most frequently been speculated to be a fit of late--former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman.

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated's Will Laws and Nick Selbe predicted that Bregman would land in Boston, giving them the right-handed bat they've so desperately needed all winter.

"The Astros appear to have ruled out a reunion with their longtime third baseman by trading for Isaac Paredes and signing Christian Walker, and there are precious few teams with a hole at the hot corner willing to shell out the sort of contract Bregman is looking for," the authors wrote.

"Bregman isn’t likely to sniff an MVP runner-up finish again, but he settled in as a 4 WAR, mid-20 HR threat during his last few years in Houston."

In 98 career plate appearances at Fenway Park, Bregman has a 1.245 OPS--the highest of any player in the history of the venue. He'd either play second base for the Red Sox or Boston would move Rafael Devers off third base and trade either designated hitter Masataka Yoshida or first baseman Triston Casas.

Bregman was projected for a seven-year, $189 million contract earlier this winter by The Athletic. It seems as though the Red Sox are waiting for that price to drop, and maybe it already has, but looking for a discount can always backfire if another team becomes aggressive unexpectedly.

Will Bregman ultimately wind up in Boston? The answer to that question could heavily dictate whether fans see this winter as a success.

More MLB: Red Sox Star Rafael Devers' Surprise Social Media Like Hints At Alex Bregman Pursuit

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News