Red Sox Star Rafael Devers' Surprise Social Media Like Hints At Alex Bregman Pursuit
Rafael Devers caused a stir among Boston Red Sox fans late Tuesday night, and he did so with a simple flick of his finger on a smartphone.
The Red Sox's three-time All-Star third baseman liked a social media clip on Instagram from the Section 10 podcast in which all participants agree on the fact that Alex Bregman should be Boston's starting third baseman in 2025, and Devers should be the designated hitter.
In the clip, Red Sox play-by-play broadcaster Will Flemming can be heard saying that he would prefer Bregman as the starting third baseman in Boston over Devers for the 2025 season.
"In the post-Bogaerts era... there is not a leader in the room. To me, that's the appeal of Bregman... that dude walks in the room and there's an immediate credibility. Flemming said. "Raffy is not ever going to be that guy... I just think that he kills you at third base."
Later in the clip, Section 10 co-host Steve Perrault also stated that he would rather see Devers at designated hitter than move to first base, which would also potentially force Boston to trade away Triston Casas.
"He would be so much better mentally just focusing on hitting and not having to go out there every half-inning and have to worry about getting a 120-mile-per-hour ball hit his way," Perrault said. "And healthier!"
Are social media likes official endorsements? Of course not, that's why every politician has to put some sort of disclaimer in their bio. But if Devers listened to the audio carefully and still chose to like the post, that could mean either of two things.
One: he really likes the idea of Bregman coming to Boston and allowing him to become the full-time DH. Two: he actually hates that idea and is planning on using the clip as motivation.
Guess what? It could also mean nothing. But these are the musings of mentally unstable Red Sox fans in the middle of the dead patch of winter.
More MLB: Red Sox 'Would Fit' Ex-All-Star, World Series Champion On 1-Year Deal, Per Insider