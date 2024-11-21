Red Sox Taking Chance On $780k Ex-Royals Utility Man, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox haven't made any blockbuster signings yet, but that doesn't mean that the team hasn't been busy.
Boston has some holes to fill this offseason and it could never hurt to add depth with big-league upside. The Red Sox did just that on Wednesday by signing former Kansas City Royals utility man Nate Eaton to a minor league deal, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
"Source: Utility man Nate Eaton signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox that includes an invite to MLB camp," Morosi said. "If selected to 40-man roster, the MLB side of the contract is $780k. Eaton, who turns 28 next month, played 72 games with the Royals over the 2022 & 2023 seasons."
Eaton may not be a big-name player, but he is a good player to have in the organization. In two seasons at the big league level with Kansas City, he saw time at third base, left field, center field, right field, designated hitter, and even pitcher in his small sample size.
He didn't do much offensively in 2023 with the Royals, but was impressive in 2022. Eaton slashed .264/.331/.387 across 44 games of action in 2022. Adding Eaton to the organization may not be a game-changing type move, but he's someone who clearly can play all over the diamond and provide valuable depth, especially if injuries pop up.
This is just the beginning, but it seems like a nice move.
More MLB: Red Sox Already Met With Superstar In Line For $131M Deal, Per Insider