Red Sox Already Met With Superstar In Line For $131M Deal, Per Insider
It sounds like the Boston Red Sox really are looking to make a big splash this winter.
Boston has been linked to a handful of stars and met with New York Yankees star Juan Soto. Landing him would be an absolute game-changer but he isn't the only player the team has met with.
The Red Sox have plenty of money to spend and reportedly have met with two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"Blake Snell is not wasting any time," Rosenthal said. "The free-agent left-hander recently met with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, according to sources with knowledge of the discussions.
"It is possible Snell also met, or will meet, with the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays and other clubs seeking a top-end starter. He surely wants an earlier resolution in free agency than he had last offseason, when he did not sign with the San Francisco Giants until March 19."
Snell is 31 years old and is projected to get a five-year deal worth roughly $131 million by Spotrac. The veteran lefty has two Cy Young Awards under his belt and is a one-time All-Star. Boston needs a left-handed starter and Snell clearly is one of the best in baseball.
He struggled early on in 2024 but completely turned things around and finished the season with a 3.12 ERA across 20 starts. If the Red Sox could find a way to bring him to town, that would be a fantastic move.
More MLB: Red Sox Fan-Favorite Predicted To Leave For $28M Deal With Nationals