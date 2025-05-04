Red Sox Trade Idea Lands $1 Million Twins Slugger To Replace Triston Casas
Triston Casas wasn't hitting well at all, but he still may have been the one player the Boston Red Sox weren't prepared to lose.
The Red Sox truly didn't have other first basemen on the roster behind Casas. Romy González, who's filling in for him now, is best served as a platoon utility player. And Abraham Toro, just recalled from Triple-A, has a career OPS+ of 80.
So although their roster is filled to the brim with position player talent, the Red Sox still may have to go outside the organization to find an extra first baseman now that Casas appears to be done for the season with a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee.
One baseball writer believes they could find that first baseman in a trade with the team they're currently hosting.
On Saturday, NESN's Keagan Stiefel named Minnesota Twins first baseman Ty France as a Casas replacement option, in a potential midseason trade with the current fourth-place team in the American League Central.
"Doug Mientkiewicz once got traded in the middle of a series between the Red Sox and Twins, literally walking from one clubhouse to another to join his new team," Stiefel wrote. "Could the same thing happen to France?
"No, probably not. Minnesota is too early into its season to trade away a key offensive contributor, but he is on a one-year deal, so perhaps there could be some persuading done if Boston wants to really go for it and get the best possible replacement."
It's been an uneven career for the 30-year-old France, who owns a .735 OPS and three home runs thus far in 34 games this season. He's always had good plate discipline, but surprisingly little home run power for a 215-pound first baseman.
France signed a one-year, $1 million contract with Minnesota after the Cincinnati Reds released him in the offseason. So if the Red Sox believed he would be an effective option, he'd also be a very cheap one.
France has gone 0-for-7 with a run and an RBI so far in the series with the Red Sox. First pitch of the finale from Fenway Park on Sunday will be at 1:35 p.m. EST.
