Red Sox Trade Idea Lands $10.3 Million World Series Champ To Replace Triston Casas
The Boston Red Sox are certainly in a predicament when it comes to first base.
Though he was struggling mightily at the plate early in the season, first baseman Triston Casas was one of the players the Red Sox could least afford to lose. They didn't have a true backup at the position, nor an obvious fit waiting to take over in the minors.
Speculation has run rampant, with people proposing names all over the map to take over from within. Rafael Devers, Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, Trevor Story... the list goes on until no one even remembers where the conversation began.
But rather than trying to find someone a new first baseman's glove, one baseball writer thinks Boston could eventually go outside the organization to find their first base solution.
On Sunday, Newsweek's Drew VonScio named Washington Nationals first baseman Nathaniel Lowe as a hypothetical trade target for Boston to acquire in their quest to find production in Casas' absence.
"Lowe is in his third season of arbitration and is under team control through next season. The Red Sox may have to cough up more than they would like to for Lowe, but his career numbers have proven he can make a difference," VonScio wrote.
"If a deal were to go through, the Red Sox would be on the hook for the remainder of Lowe's $10.3 million this season plus his salary for next year. It would leave the Red Sox with a decision to make on who is the team's first baseman next season between Lowe and Casas, but it's a good problem to have for a contender."
Lowe, 29, is slashing .254/.331/.446 with six home runs and 27 RBI so far this season. He won a World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023, who traded him to the Nationals this offseason for relief pitcher Robert Garcia.
Casas' return should be a bridge the Red Sox cross when it arrives. Until they see him looking like his pre-injury self in batting practice, it's hard to guarantee that he'll ever be the same player he was early on at his peak. And that's gut-wrenching to even type out.
More MLB: End Could Be Near For Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite After White Sox DFA