Red Sox Insider Opens Door To Pursuit Of Mariners Slugger Jorge Polanco

The Boston Red Sox desperately need to add one slugger this offseason.

Boston finished the 2025 season with the 15th-most home runs in the league as a team with just 186. In comparison, the Red Sox were ninth in the league in 2024 with 194 homers. If the Red Sox can re-sign Alex Bregman and he can stay healthy throughout the 2026 season, that would be enough to move the needle in a positive way for the organization.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Red Sox have been linked to a few intriguing options

Boston has been linked to Bregman, Pete Alonso, and Kyle Schwarber as potential targets this offseason, among others. If the Red Sox sign Bregman -- or either of the other two big-name stars -- it's hard to believe they will sign a second. But there will be other options out there that could help. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported that the Red Sox could be open to "adding an additional complementary position player" on top of a big-name star. Speier specifically mentioned former Seattle Mariners slugger Jorge Polanco and noted that he is "open" to playing first base.

"The Sox want to add a top position player this offseason, whether through a reunion with third baseman Alex Bregman or another bat such as first baseman Pete Alonso," Speier wrote. "But even assuming they do so, multiple sources suggest they’re open to adding an additional complementary position player.

"One intriguing possibility: Switch-hitting infielder Jorge Polanco, who slashed his strikeout rate from 30 percent in 2024 to 16 percent in 2025 en route to a .265/.326/.495 line with 26 homers. The 32-year-old played second base and third for the Mariners, and is open to adding first to add to his versatility."

Polanco is 32 years old and is coming off a season where he hit 26 homers and drove in 78 runs in 138 games played. Polanco being a switch-hitter makes him even more interesting, especially at Fenway Park. If the Red Sox could sign Bregman for third base and then plop Polanco at first base along with Triston Casas, that arguably would be enough to get the offense where it needs to be. Trevor Story and Marcelo Mayer could handle the middle infield in that scenario.

More MLB: Red Sox 'Monitoring' Blue Jays Star Bo Bichette: Insider