Red Sox Trade Idea Lands Phillies' $8 Million All-Star To Bolster Infield
The Boston Red Sox have been one of the most aggressive teams in baseball this offseason, at least per reports.
Boston has been tied to pretty much every big-name player that has been available through free agency or the trade market. The Red Sox did end up landing Garrett Crochet after much chatter but also missed out on Juan Soto and Max Fried.
The Red Sox still are looking for pitching and Corbin Burnes is the best player available in free agency. Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners has been a popular trade target and there are other players out there as well.
Boston also has been looking for a right-handed bat to help out. The Red Sox have been heavily linked to both Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado. Both would be expensive and lead to positional changes. In either case, Rafael Devers would have to move off third base to first base or designated hitter. Other options are Bregman could move to second base or Arenado could move to first base which would then make Triston Casas expendable.
There is another option out there that could help at a fraction of the cost. Philadelphia Phillies All-Star infielder Alec Bohm has been someone who has been mentioned on the trade block all offseason to this point.
He's just 28 years old and is coming off a career year in which he hit 15 home runs, drove in 97 runs, and slashed .280/.332/.448 across 143 games played. He's due to make roughly $8 million in 2025 and still has another year of arbitration afterward before becoming a free agent at the end of the 2026 season.
Philadelphia is a team that could use a boost in the outfield. Maybe there's some package that could work for both sides centered around Bohm and Wilyer Abreu. This is just a hypothetical, but maybe there is something that could work between the Phillies and Red Sox.
