Red Sox Trade Pitcher Who Was DFA'd In Rafael Devers Deal To Dodgers
The Boston Red Sox have had a busy week, as anyone around baseball can testify.
After the baseball world was shaken to the core with Rafael Devers heading to the San Francisco Giants in a blockbuster deal on Sunday, the Red Sox had to reconfigure the roster. New starting pitcher Kyle Harrison needed a spot on the 40-man roster, so someone had to be designated for assignment.
As it turned out, that someone was Zach Penrod, a talented left-handed reliever who made seven appearances for the Red Sox in the majors last September. The 28-year-old is now headed out of Boston for good, as it appears he wasn't going to make it through waivers unclaimed.
On Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported that Penrod had been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. At the time of publication, the return has not been announced.
Penrod posted a 2.25 ERA in four innings for the Red Sox at the major league level. In the minors this season, he has a 4.91 ERA in seven appearances between Triple-A and the Florida Complex League. He dealt with an elbow sprain in spring training that effectively cost him his shot at making the big-league roster.
The Dodgers have been known for getting the most out of their reclamation projects in years past, as Red Sox fans know all too well. Aside from having former Boston superstar Mookie Betts on the team, Los Angeles got productive seasons from ex-Red Sox Joe Kelly and Ryan Brasier in recent years.
Now, Penrod gets to take his chance at playing for a World Series contender.
More MLB: Rafael Devers Breaks Silence On Meeting With Red Sox Owner John Henry