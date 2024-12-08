Red Sox Tried Signing Ex-Yankees All-Star Before $38M Deal With Mets
The Boston Red Sox certainly have been busy this offseason so far.
Boston has been one of the most aggressive teams in baseball this offseason, at least when it comes to rumors. The Red Sox landed star reliever Aroldis Chapman, but they have been linked to pretty much every other big-name player available.
The Red Sox have been in the Juan Soto sweepstakes but he isn’t the only one Boston has pursued. Boston reportedly was one of the teams in the mix for former Yankees star Clay Holmes before he signed a $38 million deal with the New York Mets, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon.
“Last thing on the (Baltimore Orioles): According to sources, they were highly competitive for free-agent right-hander Clay Holmes, who had big interest before agreeing to a three-year, $38 million deal with the Mets,” Rosenthal and Sammon said. “The Red Sox, (Toronto Blue Jays) and Philadelphia Phillies were among the other teams in the mix for Holmes, sources said.
“The Jays and Phillies viewed Holmes as a reliever. The Orioles, like the Mets, intended to use him as a starter. The Red Sox’s plans were unclear.”
Boston clearly got a good look at Holmes as a member of the Yankees and seem to have liked what it saw. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, he decided to join the Mets on a three-year deal and no longer is an option for Boston.
