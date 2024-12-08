Red Sox One of Five Teams In On Projected $180M Star, Per Insider
If the Boston Red Sox have it their way, they will add at least one more frontline starting pitcher this offseason.
Boston's rotation is good now but it could be great with one more starter to help at the top of the rotation. This offseason is a great one to add pitching as the free agent market is pretty deep with talent. Only one of the of the top three starters has signed with Blake Snell landing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Both Corbin Burnes and Max Fried are still out there on the open market. The Red Sox are looking for pitching and have been one of the more aggressive teams in baseball so far this offseason, at least from a rumor perspective.
The Winter Meetings will begin next week and soon enough both Burnes and Fried will sign deals. Will either join the Red Sox? It's unclear at this point, but the New York Post's Jon Heyman did list Boston as one of five teams in on him right now.
"Burnes, the teams in on Burnes, let's get into the pitching market," Heyman said. "(New York Yankees), Boston, (Toronto Blue Jays), (San Francisco Giants), and maybe (the Baltimore Orioles).
Burnes is projected to land a six-year, $180 million deal this offseason by Spotrac. That seems to be on the lower side after Blake Snell landed a $182 million deal. Burnes may get a deal closer to $200 million, but clearly the Red Sox can afford any price tag. If Boston is willing to hand out nearly $700 million to Juan Soto, $200 million to Burnes would be nothing in comparison.
