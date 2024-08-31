Red Sox Underperforming Trade Acquisition Could Get Another Shot This Season
September call-ups can mean different things to different teams. And this season, they might mean more to the Boston Red Sox than ever before.
On Sunday, the Red Sox will be granted two more roster spots, which they reportedly plan to use on one position player and one pitcher. It's an opportunity to add a jolt of energy to an overworked roster.
Given the injury to rookie speedster David Hamilton earlier this week, it seems likely the Red Sox will add someone who can fill in at second base. That leaves the possibility open that Boston's preseason trade acquisition, who has underwhelmed to this point, could earn another shot.
The Red Sox acquired second baseman Vaughn Grissom from the Atlanta Braves this winter in exchange for Chris Sale, who has completely regained his Hall-of-Fame form in a Braves uniform.
While Sale is putting the finishing touches on a Cy Young campaign, Grissom finds himself back in the minors. It's a trade that has been subject to revisionist history, because Sale hadn't had a remotely healthy season in Boston since 2019.
According to Christopher Smith of MassLive, Grissom is considered a candidate to be called up come Sunday, though Enmanuel Valdez may have a slight edge. Grissom has 10 hits in his last 20 at-bats with Triple-A Worcester.
Manager Alex Cora said he is encouraged with Grissom's recent progress.
“We put a program (together) for him a month and a half ago,” Cora said, per Smith. “He’s been not swinging and missing in the strike zone. Hitting the ball a little bit harder than earlier. He’s been pretty disciplined. So when you start doing that stuff, you start getting results.”
Grissom had a .148/.207/.160 slash line in his 23 big-league games this season before landing on the injured list for the second time. He was then sent on a rehab assignment to Worcester on Jul. 20, then optioned back to Triple-A full-time on Aug. 8.
Though Grissom already made a bad first impression in Boston this spring, time heals all wounds. If he can help the Red Sox make an improbable playoff push, it will do wonders for the narrative surrounding his presence on the roster heading into next season.
