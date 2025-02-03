Red Sox Urged Against Blockbuster Signing: 'Doesn't Make Sense'
The Boston Red Sox have been in more rumors than pretty much any other team in baseball this offseason.
Boston struck quickly in the offseason by bringing in Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman, and Patrick Sandoval. Since then, it has been a slow offseason filled with nothing more than rumors.
Most of the chatter and speculation has been about former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman. Will he come to town this offseason? He has been linked to Boston all offseason but it may not work out. ESPN's David Schoenfield made a list of the top landing spots with reasons for and against each team.
For Boston, he said that a move may not make sense.
"Why they shouldn't sign him: Everyone has tried to direct Bregman to the Red Sox this offseason, but it hasn't happened yet -- maybe for good reason," Schoenfield said. "Though Devers is hardly a stellar third baseman, he's playable there, and the Red Sox have two top infield prospects in Marcelo Mayer (No. 4 on Kiley's Top 100 list) and Kristian Campbell (No. 26) close to ready for the majors (not to mention Trevor Story, who is signed for three more years).
"Signing Bregman for $150 million or whatever it might be and moving him from his regular position to block two excellent prospects doesn't make sense. If you can trade Triston Casas or are willing to bump (Rafael Devers) to DH and play Masataka Yoshida in left field (where he's not good), it could still work out, but maybe it makes more sense to spend that money on pitching or for a more impactful free agent next year."
This is a pretty fair idea. Boston has some of the most intriguing prospects in baseball. Bringing Bregman to town would at least slightly block them.
