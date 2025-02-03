Red Sox Outside-The-Box Idea To Finish Offseason With Old Friends
The Boston Red Sox still have the means to make more additions this offseason.
Boston hasn't been overtly aggressive specifically in free agency so there is plenty of room before the team would reach the competitive balance tax. There is still some work to do for Boston but is the club going to go out and hand out a massive, nine-figure deal?
Who knows, but if not, there are players out there who can help. At this point, the Red Sox should consider all options, maybe even reunions. Boston could use another right-handed hitter to help balance the lineup and some bullpen help.
Here's an outside-the-box idea for the Red Sox to finish the offseason.
Boston should sign Kenley Jansen, Nick Pivetta, and Justin Turner
Obviously this sounds extremely unlikely and is a hypothetical, but hear me out. Adding someone like Turner would give the team a cheap, right-handed bat to help balance the lineup while also not blocking other righties like Vaughn Grissom and Kristian Campbell. In this scenario, the Red Sox would rely heavily on a young guy but also have Turner in the mix for good depth.
Adding someone like Turner seems much more likely than either Jansen or Pivetta. Jansen had a weird end to the 2024 season and the Red Sox don't need another starter. It would seem easier for Boston to bring one of these two hurlers back, but why not go all in on the bullpen? Boston may not add another offensive superstar and having a good bullpen would help in that case. Jansen still is arguably the best reliever available no matter the strained feelings that happened. Pivetta had a good year last year as a starter but could be a phenomenal reliever. All in all, it would make more sense to sign Turner and one of the hurlers, but the Red Sox could do afford more.
