Red Sox Urged To Consider Blockbuster Deal Involving $4 Million Star
The Boston Red Sox have a few major holes to fill this winter and plenty of avenues to do so.
Boston had an 81-81 record in 2024 and looks like a team poised to take a major leap in 2025. The Red Sox are loaded with exciting, young talent. Plus, it doesn't hurt that most of the team's core is filled with players under team control on cheap deals.
This could allow the Red Sox to spend heavily in free agency this offseason if they want to, or turn to the trade market. Boston has plenty of players who will be of interest to other clubs this offseason in possible deals, and Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer suggested the team should trade All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran.
"Speaking of surpluses, the Red Sox have way, way too many left-handed hitters," Rymer said. "They would do well to trade one of them this winter, with Triston Casas and Wilyer Abreu seeming like the two most probable candidates to go. However, there are advantages with trading Duran instead. The big one is that, following a season in which he had 83 extra-base hits and topped even Juan Soto in rWAR, his trade value is probably as high as it's ever going to be.
"Yet there's also Duran's less-than-ideal profile as a cornerstone. He's already 28 years old, and 2025 will be his first of four arbitration-eligible seasons, making him neither especially young nor especially cheap."
Duran is projected to have a deal worth just over $4 million in 2025. The fact that he is very affordable and has shown that he can be a star should give the Red Sox pause in considering a deal. He seemingly was the heart and soul of the Red Sox in 2024 and finished the campaign, slashing .285/.342/.492 with 21 home runs and 75 RBIs. He also led the league with 48 doubles and 14 triples in 160 games played.
Boston could get a lot back for him, but shouldn't consider a deal unless they are blown away.
