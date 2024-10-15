Red Sox Projected $90 Million Star Return Odds Hurt By Free Agent Rank
Will the Boston Red Sox find a way to bring a familiar face back to town in 2025?
Boston needed some right-handed pop heading into the 2024 season and certainly got it by acquiring outfielder Tyler O'Neill from the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade ahead of the season. O'Neill missed some time due to various injuries, but he was everything the team could've asked for.
O'Neill was Boston's best right-handed hitter in 2024 and finished the season with 31 home runs and 61 RBIs in 113 games played.
That was exactly what Boston needed. Now, the team needs to make more decisions. The Red Sox still need righty help in the lineup, and O'Neill will be a free agent this winter. There likely will be some competition for his services as NBC Sports Boston's Justin Leger currently has O'Neill as the ninth-best right-handed hitter on the open market.
"O'Neill gave the Red Sox the right-handed pop they desperately needed in 2024 when he was in the lineup," Leger said. "The problem is he missed a third of the season due to injuries. He has missed significant time almost every year of his career.
"It wouldn't hurt to bring O'Neill back, but Boston should consider more durable sluggers to fill the right-handed void in the lineup."
The Red Sox and O'Neill both have shown some interest in a return, but he will be paid well this winter. O'Neill currently is projected to get a five-year deal worth roughly $90 million by Spotrac. This doesn't necessarily mean he will get it, but if there is enough competition for his services, that could happen.
There are other players who will be available this winter who could help Boston as well, like Teoscar Hernández or Anthony Santander. All in all, Boston needs righty help.
