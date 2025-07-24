Red Sox Urged To Cut Ties With $90 Million Fan Favorite By End Of July
The Boston Red Sox's trade deadline could be just as much about subtractions as it is additions.
Barring a total collapse in the next week, the Red Sox should be primed to improve the roster. But they've had an overcrowded group of position players all season, which they already made one huge move to alleviate.
Just over a month after trading designated hitter Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, rumors are swirling that the Red Sox could be primed to move on from another former All-Star: outfielder Jarren Duran.
While moving Duran could certainly make sense, as the Red Sox have three younger outfielders with better OPS figures this year, CBS Sports' Dayn Perry thinks they should explore a different tactic.
On Thursday, Perry strongly urged the Red Sox to find a way to trade outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, which would almost certainly require paying down some of the remaining money from the two-and-a-half years left on his contract.
"The 32-year-old Yoshida has a solid-enough career OPS+ of 110, and he can be the primary half of a strong DH platoon, while also seeing spot duty in left. He's a useful player if deployed properly, but he's a poor fit for Boston's roster," Perry wrote.
"The Padres? The Rangers? The Brewers? The Guardians if they decide to press for contention? The Giants maybe? There are potential fits out there, and Breslow should be engaging with them on Yoshida."
Yoshida returned to the lineup earlier this month after missing the first half of the season recovering from shoulder surgery. But he was able to hit in spring training, so his prolonged absence was mostly due to Devers clogging up the DH spot, a sign that Yoshida has never been a very good fit for this iteration of the roster.
The Red Sox gave Yoshida a five-year, $90 million contract that will pay him over $37 million from 2026 to 2027. There might be one team out there desperate enough for offense to put him in left field, which returns a tiny bit of value, but that contract is underwater either way.
Yoshida has become a fan favorite in Boston despite how poorly he fits the roster, so it would be tough to admit defeat on his contract and get essentially nothing back in a trade. But it would undoubtedly create more roster flexibility if any team is up for the deal.