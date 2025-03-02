Red Sox Urged To Finalize Blockbuster Extension With 25-Year-Old
The Boston Red Sox have one clear need right now with the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season just about to kick off.
Boston did pretty much everything right over the last few months. The Red Sox didn't make the playoffs in 2024 and the front office said they were going to be aggressive and they did just that. The Red Sox are looking more like the teams of old and if everything goes there way could be back at the top of the American League East in 2025. Boston is that good on paper.
But, the front office shouldn't completely take a break yet. The Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet and there has been a lot of chatter since from his camp and the Boston front office about a possible extension. Will the Red Sox get a deal done before Opening Day? MassLive.com's Sean McAdam suggested that should be the case.
"But other than getting some injured players healthy and fixing the Rafael Devers mess, the team should focus on another project for the next few weeks: negotiating a contract extension with Garrett Crochet," McAdam said. "The trade last December was a bold stroke for the organization, landing them the No. 1 starter they had needed for so long. But that was only half the assignment; next is guaranteeing that he’s hear past 2026.
It’s easy to think that, with two years of control remaining, there’s plenty of time to get a deal done. But once the season starts, it becomes far more challenging — and potentially distracting – to reach an agreement on an extension. Then, after this season, Crochet will be 12 months from free agency and might be tempted to see what he can get on the open market. The Red Sox can’t let that happen. Is there some risk to giving an extension to someone who hasn’t thrown as many as 150 innings in a season? Of course."
McAdam absolutely is right. Both sides have at least shown an openness to a possible deal. Now, they just have to get something done.
More MLB: Red Sox To Get First Look At New All-Star On Sunday Vs. Mets