Red Sox To Get First Look At New All-Star On Sunday Vs. Mets
The Boston Red Sox had arguably the best offseason of any Major League Baseball team.
There's certainly an argument that it could've been the Los Angeles Dodgers that had the best offseason. If you're in that camp, it's not hard to see why. The Dodgers re-signed a handful of guys, like Teoscar Hernández, and also went out and signed Blake Snell, Rōki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, and Kirby Yates among other moves.
The Dodgers had a great offseason, but Boston did too. Red Sox fans already have gotten a look at Garrett Crochet, Alex Bregman, and Aroldis Chapman who all came to town this offseason. Now, Red Sox fans will get their first look at Walker Buehler on Sunday afternoon as the team takes on the New York Mets in Spring Training action.
Boston added so much talent this offseason that it feels like Buehler has been somewhat overshadowed, While this is the case, he is a guy with legitimate No. 1 starter upside when healthy.
He's just 30 years old and from 2018 through 2021 he logged a 2.82 ERA across 95 total appearances, including 94 starts. Over that stretch, he even had a season in which he logged an eye-popping 2.47 ERA across a league-leading 33 starts.
Buehler made just 12 starts in 2022 before going down with an injury that also took him out for the entire 2023 season and some of the 2024 campaign. He made 16 starts in 2024 but looked like a star again by the time the playoffs rolled around.
This is a guy who could really help Boston and he'll take the mound on Sunday for his first bit of game action with the club.
