Red Sox Urged To Part Ways With Talented Hitter For Second-Round Pick
It wouldn't be shocking to see the Boston Red Sox pull off a move for a pitcher this offseason.
Whether it's a trade or a free agent signing, there likely will be at least one more pitcher coming to Boston this offseason. The Red Sox have been linked to plenty of top-tier options like Corbin Burnes and Garrett Crochet.
It would be great to bring a frontline ace to town, but there will be plenty of competition for pitchers like that. Any contender with a little bit of money who thinks they are one pitcher away will be all over the top free agents this winter.
Boston has the building blocks of what could be a great rotation. Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito are expected to play large roles in 2025. Adding another piece is a necessity and one intriguing player who was floated as a fit is Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Jared Jones by NBC Sports Boston's Justin Leger.
"The Pirates need young sluggers perhaps even more than the Red Sox need pitching. So as promising as Jared Jones was in his rookie season with Pittsburgh, he could be on the trade block this winter," Leger said. "Pittsburgh already has a stellar 1-2 punch in the rotation with Paul Skenes and Mitch Keller. That makes Jones expendable if clubs are willing to give up talented hitters to get him. The Red Sox have plenty of those, including outfielders Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu.
"Jones posted a 4.14 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 132 strikeouts and 39 walks over 22 starts for the Pirates last season. The 23-year-old has a bright future, and it may behoove Breslow and the Red Sox front office to ensure that future is at Fenway Park."
Jones would be a very intriguing pickup. He doesn't have as big of a name as someone like Burnes, but he is just 23 years old and would be cheaper than Crochet. Jones is a former second-round pick who had a 4.14 ERA across 22 starts as a rookie in 2024.
Landing Jones may not be as big of a splash as someone like Crochet, but he could help for years to come and is just going to get better.
