Surprise Player Could Headline Red Sox Blockbuster Deal With White Sox
The Boston Red Sox certainly are looking for pitching and the trade market has been discussed at length.
Boston certainly could swoop in and land one of the top-tier free agents like Corbin Burnes or Max Fried. But that also won't stop the Red Sox from looking at the trade market to see if there are any key pieces out there.
The Red Sox need a frontline starter and to balance the lineup while cutting ties with some lefties. One player who has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate already throughout the offseason is young outfielder Wlyer Abreu. He had a fantastic rookie season and has high trade value.
His trade value is so high that apparently the Chicago White Sox would be "satisfied" with Abreu being the top piece sent by Boston in a deal for All-Star Garrett Crochet, according to MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.
"I was told that the White Sox have interest in Abreu and would be satisfied with him headlining, obviously not being the only guy in the deal (for Garrett Crochet)," McAdam said.
This is somewhat surprising because it has been mentioned on multiple occasions that the White Sox would want a top prospect like Roman Anthony or Marcelo Mayer in a swap. If the Red Sox could land Crochet without giving up one of their top four prospects, it seems like a no-brainer.
He showed in 2024 that he can be a star and Boston should go out and get him.
