Red Sox Urged To Sign Projected $25 Million All-Star To 'Stabilize' Lineup
Do you bat right-handed? You may be entitled to a lucrative free-agent contract from the Boston Red Sox.
The Red Sox weren't "bad" in 2024, but they were profoundly mediocre despite all the talent they were fortunate to have on their roster. A key part of the problem was that the lineup was far too dependent on left-handed hitters, meaning lefty pitchers could dice up the Boston batting order with regularity.
It's not a question of whether the Red Sox will add a right-handed bat, but how much they will spend on one. The budget likely determines the quality of the addition to some degree, but there also happens to be a 2024 All-Star who could be available for a low eight-figure contract.
Jurickson Profar of the San Diego Padres broke out in his 11th big-league season after signing a one-year, $1 million contract. Michael Brakebill of FanSided named Profar as a top free-agent fit for the Red Sox because of his switch-hitting ability and overall offensive production.
"Profar is a name the Red Sox must have at the top of their wish list," Brakebill said. "They have money to spend, but they have a lot of holes to fill and will not address all their needs by shopping at the deep end of free agency this year. Profar is that perfect balance of not being too expensive but having solid production all around."
In his age-31 season, Profar put up an OPS+ (134) that was 25 points higher than any other season in which he played at least 100 games. It's tricky to decipher whether that breakout will carry over from year to year, but the 2024 version of Profar is almost exactly what the Red Sox would be looking for.
Profar not only switch-hits, but he mashes lefties in particular. He carried an .885 OPS against southpaws in 2024, compared to .822 (still very solid) against righties. That makes him an ideal fit to solve Boston's identity crisis when lefties take the mound, especially with the Green Monster to aim at when he's in the box.
There are lots of directions the Red Sox can take their search. Profar is projected for a two-year, $25 million contract (Spotrac), representing more of a budget option. If he performs well and the Sox use their savings to acquire an ace pitcher, the front office will have nailed the offseason.
