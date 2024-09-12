Red Sox 'Very Close' To Announcing That Star Won't Return, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox could use a boost in the bullpen.
Boston's bullpen has struggled in the second half of the season and has blown games left and right. The bullpen's struggles are a major reason why the Red Sox currently are on the outside looking in on the American League Wild Card playoff race.
It seemed like the Red Sox were going to get a major boost from three-time All-Star Liam Hendriks. He has been rehabbing but it hasn't gone as planned and now the team is “very close” to announcing that he won't pitch this season, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"(Red Sox manager Alex Cora) says Sox are 'very close' to deciding Hendriks won’t be able to make it back this year," Speier said.
Hendriks signed with the Red Sox with the team knowing he would miss at least the majority of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year. He has been working extremely hard to make it back to the big leagues. Hendriks has appeared in five games in the minors and has a 5.40 ERA so far.
Although he may not be back with Boston this season, he surely will be an important piece for the team in 2025. Kenley Jansen will be a free agent and it wouldn't be shocking to see him leave. If that ends up being the case, Hendriks likely will take over the role and give the team another superstar at the end of games.
