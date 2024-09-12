Red Sox Veteran Expected To Retire After 2024 Season, Per Insider
One member of the Boston Red Sox certainly sounds like he won't be back in 2025.
Boston re-acquired veteran pitcher James Paxton in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers this summer ahead of the trade deadline. He spent the last two years in the Red Sox organization and was expecting to be the club's savior in the starting rotation down the stretch.
An injury has kept him out and it sounds like he won't take the mound at Fenway Park again. Paxton reportedly will be retiring at the end of the season, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.
"James Paxton just told me he is planning on retiring after this season," Bradford said. "Interview coming on the 'Baseball Isn't Boring' podcast.
Paxton was selected in the fourth round of the 2010 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Seattle Mariners and eventually made his big league debut in 2013. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Mariners before joining the New York Yankees ahead of the 2019 campaign.
The lefty spent two seasons with the Yankees and re-joined the Mariners in 2021. Since then, he has spent time with the Red Sox and Dodgers. Now, he will hang up his cleats after the season and go off into the horizon likely into a new endeavor. He has dealt with plenty of injuries in Boston, but he has been solid when he has been on the mound. Hopefully, he can find peace and success in whatever comes next.
