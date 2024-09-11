Why Not Us? Red Sox Not Ruled Out For Postseason Despite Given Low Odds
The Boston Red Sox have some work to do if they want to make the playoff this season.
Boston currently has a 73-72 record and is four games behind the Minnesota Twins for the final American League Wild Card spot. What makes things difficult aside from the deficit to Minnesota, is the fact that the Detroit Tigers now currently are ahead of Boston in the standings.
While this is the case, the Red Sox haven't been ruled out and still have a chance with 17 games left in the regular season. Boston's chances may not be very high, but FanGraphs gave Boston a 5.9 percent chance of sneaking into the playoffs.
Boston isn't done yet. The Red Sox have a few difficult series ahead of them against the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays and will need to stay afloat. Once they get through those two series and finish the three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles they will begin the most important series of the season on Thursday, September 19th against the Twins.
If the Red Sox still are within range of a playoff spot when the series against the Twins rolls around, it could end up being the deciding factor as to whether Boston makes the postseason or not. Neither Minnesota nor Boston has been lighting up the scoreboard lately and that's how Detroit has gotten back in the mix.
It's certainly going to be an interesting few weeks and Boston shouldn't give up yet.
