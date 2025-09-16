Red Sox-White Sox Blockbuster Deal Lands Bold, But Correct Take
The Boston Red Sox landed one of the best pitchers in baseball in Garrett Crochet before the 2025 Major League Baseball.
Crochet has had a season for the ages for Boston this year. The 26-year-old lefty has been phenomenal. He has made 30 starts so far this season for Boston and has a 2.63 ERA, 240-to-43 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 191 1/3 innings pitched, and a 16-5 record. Boston is fortunate to have an ace of the future and already inked him to a long-term extension.
The Red Sox gave up a pretty penny to get him. Before the season, the Red Sox traded catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth, and right-handed pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez. That's a big haul. Teel has played 68 games in the majors this year and is slashing .279/.376/.420 with seven homers and 31 RBIs. Meidroth has played in 111 games and is slashing .270/.347/.344 with five homers and 23 RBIs. González has a 1.47 ERA in 14 appearances out of the bullpen. Montgomery isn't up in the big leagues yet.
The Red Sox pulled off one of the biggest moves of the year
On Tuesday, White Sox assistant general manager Josh Barfield went on "Foul Territory" and talked about the deal and called it a "win-win."
"We want to build a consistent winner here," Barfield said. "We know that takes time and that takes talent. I think if you look back at the Crochet deal, so far it's been a win-win for both sides. Crochet, we knew we were trading away one of the best pitchers, if not the best pitcher in the game. You know that has to come at a high price. We felt like the Red Sox were able to get the return we were looking for there. All four guys, three of them have been able to contribute at the major league level this year and the other one isn't too far away."
It's hard to argue against the production of Crochet. On first look, it's hard to see a way in which the deal is a win-win in part because Crochet has been so good. But, digging into the stats of Meidroth, Teel, and Gonzalez, it's a little more understandable. Maybe it was a win-win.
