Red Sox Will 'Explore' Signing Projected $90 Million Slugger, Per Insider

Will Boston find a way to bring the slugger back to Boston?

Mar 17, 2017; Fort Myers, FL, USA; A view of the MLB logo on the Franklin batting gloves worn by Boston Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez (13) against the Houston Astros at JetBlue Park. The Astros won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
One of the biggest question marks that will need to be answered this winter is how the Boston Red Sox plan to add right-handed power to the middle of the lineup.

Boston's lineup was very dependent on left-handed hitters in 2024, and that makes things difficult. The Red Sox's lineup wasn't balanced, and therefore teams could plan around ways to maximize usage of left-handed pitchers against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox dealt with some injuries that made things difficult, especially with Trevor Story and Vaughn Grissom. Both were expected to play a major role in the Red Sox's offense but both dealt with injuries.

Tyler O'Neill was Boston's best right-handed hitter, but he will be a free agent and is projected to get just over $90 million over five years. While this is the case, MLB.com's Ian Browne said that he expects Boston to "explore" the possibility of re-signing O'Neill.

"They need to get some right-handed hitters who can take advantage of the Green Monster," Browne said. "Tyler O’Neill certainly did that, but he is about to become a free agent. The Sox will likely explore bringing O’Neill back, but the outfielder is represented by agent Scott Boras, who isn’t one to make quick decisions in the offseason. If O’Neill leaves, look for the Red Sox to go after two right-handed bats. If he stays, they’ll look to add one."

It's too early to know if he will be back in Boston, but it is nice that the Red Sox seemingly will consider a reunion. He had 31 home runs and 61 RBIs in 2024 and made it seem like he wants to return. A deal with O'Neill likely would mean that the Red Sox would need to make a trade involving an outfielder to free up some space.

Those are logistical issues that could be worked out at a later time. In the short term, Boston needs a right-handed slugger and O'Neill has proven that he can have success at Fenway Park.

Patrick McAvoy
