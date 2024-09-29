Red Sox Will Target Someone Like $121 Million Star, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox entered last offseason looking for a way to improve the starting rotation.
Boston's rotation was the biggest reason why the team didn't make it to the playoffs and finished in last place in the American League East. The Red Sox certainly were busy throughout the winter. Boston signed Lucas Giolito and attempted to land another hurler.
The Red Sox seemingly were in on everyone but could not get another big deal done. With the regular season set to end on Sunday, it's not too early to start taking a look ahead to free agency. Boston will need to add at least one more pitcher, and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow described his approach to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"Last offseason, the Sox pursued -- but were outbid for -- free agents such as Seth Lugo, Shota Imanaga, and Jack Flaherty, all of whom excelled this year," Speier said. "'Were we on the right guys? And I think the answer is yes, which I think bodes well for our ability to identify the right guys again,' Breslow said.
"The other side of that is, 'But they aren't on the Boston Red Sox right now,' And I think there are lessons learned there as well."
Flaherty would've been an amazing pickup for the Red Sox. He certainly has overperformed and has a 3.17 ERA in 28 starts. Boston clearly was right to pursue him last winter. He will be much more expensive this winter and is projected to receive a deal worth $121 million.
It's uncertain if the Red Sox will target him or focus more on players looking to have bounce-back seasons at a discount. In this case, someone like Frankie Montas, Yusei Kikuchi, or Walker Buehler could make sense in different ways.
Landing Flaherty would be a great idea, but maybe the Red Sox will look for bounce-back options.
