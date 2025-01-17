Red Sox, Yankees Could Enter $400+ Million Bidding War: 'Logical Pursuers'
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees duked it out for the top free agent available this offseason but both missed out.
Boston and New York both were in the mix for superstar slugger Juan Soto deep into his sweepstakes but missed out as the New York Mets swooped in and got an eye-opening $765 million deal done.
The Red Sox and Yankees both have responded by getting other major deals done throughout the offseason. Boston landed Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler with more rumored deals in the works. The Yankees landed Devin Williams, Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt among other moves.
Soto was the big free agent this offseason and followed the mega sweepstakes of Shohei Ohtani last year. Rumors already have picked up about who could be the top guy next year. Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. clearly is the top guy to watch out for if he doesn't sign an extension this offseason.
There has been a lot of speculation about his future recently. The Blue Jays are trying to get an extension done, but if they don't, Boston has been tied to him already. The New York Post's Jon Heyman suggested that Boston and the New York Yankees could pursue him.
"If Guerrero does get to free agency, the Mets and some Soto also-rans — including the Red Sox and Yankees — are logical pursuers," Heyman said. "If Guerrero once hated the Yankees — and he previously suggested half-seriously that he did; George Steinbrenner once changed his mind on a deal for his dad and signed Gary Sheffield instead — that’s long over. Word is, he holds nothing against the Yankees now. That’s worth knowing if the Jays don’t get this done."
He's projected to land a $427 million deal by Spotrac over 12 years. Could the Red Sox and Yankees battle for him?
