Red Sox, Yankees In Four-Team Bidding War For All-Star Closer, Per Insider
It certainly sounds like the Boston Red Sox are looking to make at least one major trade over the next 24 hours.
Boston already has added James Paxton and Danny Jansen and isn't done yet. The Red Sox haven't played like they hoped since the second half of the season kicked off, but they still are in contention for a playoff spot and are worth investing in.
The Red Sox clearly are looking to add and reportedly are in a four-team bidding war -- including the New York Yankees -- for Miami Marlins All-Star closer Tanner Scott, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"According to sources the (Baltimore Orioles), (New York Yankees), RedSox, and (Kansas City Royals) are the four teams leading the mix of teams to acquire Tanner Scott from the Marlins but other teams also in pursuit."
Scott would be a fantastic addition to the Red Sox. Boston's bullpen has struggled lately and it is especially thin on left-handed relievers. Scott not only is one of the best relievers in baseball this year but also is a lefty.
He has been electric so far this season for the Marlins and it's all but a guarantee that he is going to be traded. Scott would be great for the Red Sox, but he has popped up even more for the Yankees. It sounds like both of the American League East rivals are competing for the same All-Star and we should find out very soon who will end up landing him.
More MLB: Red Sox Urged To Acquire Versatile Slugger In Deadline Swap By Insider