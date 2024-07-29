Red Sox Urged To Acquire Versatile Slugger In Deadline Swap By Insider
The Boston Red Sox certainly could use a boost in the middle of the lineup right now.
Boston still is missing first baseman Triston Casas -- although he could be back with the club in the near future. The Red Sox don't have as much right-handed power in the middle of the lineup as they expected to have due to Casas' injury and the fact that Trevor Story has been out for a while.
The Red Sox are looking to add another righty and it has been said that could be in the market for someone who can play both first base and the outfield. One player who fits this description and has been mentioned as a possible fit for the Red Sox is Detroit Tigers veteran Mark Canha by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Teams looking for a right-handed hitter to come off the bench or platoon have called the Tigers on Canha because of his professional at-bats and ability to draw walks and hit homes," Bowden said. "He'd be a nice fit in Boston or Seattle."
Canha is a 10-year big league veteran who can play all over the field and provide some pop in the middle of the lineup. He has just seven home runs so far this year, but he hasn't hit below 11 in a season since 2018 -- not including the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
He has logged 61 or more RBIs in each of the last three seasons and certainly could help the Boston offense. He likely wouldn't cost much so why not take a flier on him?
