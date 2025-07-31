Red Sox, Yankees In Last-Second Bidding War For Cy Young Winner
It sounds like the Boston Red Sox are looking to make at least one more move before the trade deadline passes on Thursday night.
Reports have been popping up about the Red Sox's interest in adding pitching. Boston went out and acquired 11-year big league veteran Steven Matz late Wednesday night from the St. Louis Cardinals. He has been a starter throughout his career, but has spent the 2025 season coming out of the bullpen. As of writing, Matz is expected to remain in the bullpen for Boston.
If the Red Sox were to make another move, who could be an option for the organization? The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported on Thursday afternoon that the Red Sox are one of four teams in the mix for 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcántara along with the Houston Astros, New York Yankees, and the Chicago Cubs.
"Astros, Cubs, Yankees, Red Sox among teams in on Sandy Alcántara talk," Heyman said. "Value is up on Sandy!"
Alcántara has had a rough season so far overall. He has a 6.36 ERA across 21 starts. He has looked more like his old self across his last two starts, though. Alcántara pitched seven shutout innings against the San Diego Padres on July 23rd and followed up with five more shutout innings on the 29th.
He won the National League Cy Young Award in 2022 and had an up-and-down 2023 season before missing the 2024 campaign.
What makes him stand out is the fact that he's just 29 years old and is under contract for the 2026 season to go along with a club option for 2027. If the Red Sox could land him, he would surely fill the No. 2 role that the club reportedly is looking for.