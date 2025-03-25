Red Sox-Yankees Insider Prediction Will Fire Up Boston Fans
It's been a while since the Boston Red Sox have been getting the buzz that they currently are getting.
Boston finished the 2022 and 2023 seasons with identical 78-84 records. The Red Sox had pretty much no expectations heading into the 2024 campaign but were better with an 81-81 record. Boston finished in third place in the division after back-to-back last-place finishes.
Now, things have completely changed. The Red Sox aren't the lowly team in the division any longer. Boston now has much higher expectations thanks to high-profile additions like Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Aroldis Chapman. It doesn't hurt that Kristian Campbell also is going to be with the team as well.
Boston is trending in the right direction and The Athletic's Jim Bowden even predicted that the Red Sox will top the New York Yankees to win the American League East this year.
"The American League division winners will be the Red Sox (East), Kansas City Royals (Central) and Texas Rangers (West). The Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, and Houston Astros will make the playoffs as wild-card teams. The Seattle Mariners miss out on the postseason by a single game as offensive issues, including too many strikeouts, plague them once again."
This is notable because of the fact that this is a complete 180 from the perception around the team has been over the last few years. Now, the Red Sox aren't just a playoff team on paper, but an actual American League contender.
