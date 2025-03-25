Red Sox CEO Addresses Rafael Devers-Alex Begman Drama
The Boston Red Sox opened camp with more drama than expected but everything seems to have worked itself out, at least on the outside looking in.
Boston signed Alex Bregman around the time Spring Training opened and that led to a lot of questions about the team's infield configuration. That then led to Rafael Devers getting a lot of flack after he said he wanted to stay at third base. He eventually talked about how he would do anything for the team.
Devers is a guy who has been nothing short of professional and great for the franchise over the last eight years. He helped the team win a World Series and even when things weren't so smooth in Boston he has been the dependable option for the organization.
Devers is a superstar and it's not shocking that he didn't want to switch positions. Who would? But, also like the great professional he is, he said to the media he would do anything to win.
The club is trending in the right direction and Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy talked about Devers and had nothing but praise on MassLive.com's "Fenway Rundown" podcast.
"He’s put winning and the team above all else," Kennedy said to Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam. "It doesn’t mean he is gonna agree with every decision, doesn’t mean he is not one of the more competitive people on the planet. And as I said down in Florida, I think he’s the only player in uniform with a ring from 2018. This guy wants to win championships and he’s a championship-caliber player...
"We expect that he’ll continue to do that," Kennedy said. "We appreciate that he’s done that. Most importantly, Raffy wants what we all want —and that’s to win baseball games."
Devers is a superstar and the Red Sox are fortunate to have both him and Bregman in the same lineup.
