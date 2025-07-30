Red Sox, Yankees Reportedly Pursuing Same All-Star Starter
The Boston Red Sox have been linked to a handful of starting pitchers ahead of the trade deadline and The rumors are starting to heat up.
Now, it’s not just speculation. Concrete reports have been popping up left in right about which teams have called about different players. For example, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Red Sox have called the Pittsburgh Pirates about All-Star starter Mitch Keller but they aren’t the only ones. Along with Boston, Hiles reported that the New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, and New York Mets have all called about Keller.
"As recently as last week, sources inferred that Mitch Keller had a high likelihood of being moved before this year’s trade deadline," Hiles said. "That, however, looks to no longer be the case. On Sunday, multiple sources told the Post-Gazette that the Pirates are comfortable with hanging on to Keller unless a steep return is offered. (Ben Cherington) discussed the pros of retaining players such as Keller that same afternoon...
"This isn’t to say that Keller’s trade value has dwindled. Multiple teams still remain interested, with the Yankees, Cubs, Mets and Red Sox all having reached out. The Pirates could also look to move Keller this offseason, a notion one source claims could give the club better odds of landing an established big-league hitter in return."
Keller has been speculated about a lot over the last few weeks for Boston. It’s hard not to see why. Keller has a 3.69 ERA in 22 starts this season and is under contract through the 2028 season. That's the type of guy who go all in for.