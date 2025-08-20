Red Sox-Yankees Series Will Reshape MLB Playoff Picture
The Boston Red Sox have a much-needed day off on Wednesday. When Boston returns to the field on Thursday, it will kick off undoubtedly the most important series of the season so far, and potentially the entire 2025 season.
Boston is hitting the road to take on the New York Yankees in a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. The series itself is going to have massive playoff implications with September approaching. How much better can it get? A Red Sox-Yankees series towards the end of a regular season that will have a huge impact on the standings is exciting and just what Boston baseball has been missing over the last few years.
It would be great to be entering the series with a lengthy winning streak, but that's not the case. Boston has been hobbling lately and actually has lost three games in a row. Boston had a solid chance in each of the three losses as well, which makes them tougher.
What Red Sox have to do to take No. 1 Wild Card spot from Yankees
The Yankees have a 68-57 record while the Red Sox have a 68-59 record. New York has the No. 1 American League Wild Card spot with Boston a game behind with the No. 2 spot. The standings are bunched up right behind these two, though. The Red Sox have a 1/2-game lead over the Seattle Mariners for the No. 3 spot. The Kansas City Royals are on the outside looking in and are just 2 1/2 games behind Boston.
This four-game series has the makings to catapult Boston in front of New York, fall far behind the Yankees, or a split would keep the status quo, depending on how Seattle and Kansas City does. Boston certainly isn't messing around. The Red Sox announced that Lucas Giolito will go on Thursday followed by Brayan Bello, Garrett Crochet, and Dustin May. The Red Sox also are calling up Richard Fitts to help fortify the bullpen.
This is the series of the year. If the Red Sox can take three out of four, they'll have the No. 1 Wild Card spot again. A four-game sweep would give them a cushion with time running low.