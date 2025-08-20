Red Sox Demote Struggling Pitcher To Minors
The Boston Red Sox announced a change to the bullpen on Wednesday afternoon.
Tim Healey of the Boston Globe shared to social media on Wednesday that the Red Sox are demoting 28-year-old relief pitcher Isaiah Campbell down to the minors.
"Red Sox roster move: They optioned Isaiah Campbell to Triple-A Worcester. No countermove announced," Healey said.
The Red Sox quickly followed up with the official announcement sending Campbell down to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
"The Red Sox optioned RHP Isaiah Campbell to Triple-A Worcester following last night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles."
Who is coming up to replace Isaiah Campbell in the big leagues for the Red Sox?
The timing of the move is at least interesting seeing as flamethrower Justin Slaten kicked off a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday. He went one inning for Worcester and was dominant. He struck out three batters and threw 11 strikes in 15 total pitches.
Slaten hasn't pitched in a big league game since May 28th due to a shoulder injury. Before that, he had a 3.47 ERA in 24 total appearances. In the immediate aftermath of the news, some wondered if Slaten could be the guy to replace Campbell. That isn't the case, though. MassLive.com's Sean McAdam reported that Richard Fitts is coming up.
"Source: Richard Fitts will be replacing Isaiah Campbell on Red Sox roster and be used in relief," McAdam said.
Before his demotion, Campbell had a 7.04 ERA in six appearances at the big league level. His last appearance came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins. He went 2/3 of an inning and allowed three earned runs before being pulled. He allowed earned runs in his first two outings this season and followed up with three straight scoreless appearances before Saturday's appearance against the Marlins.
Since then, there's been a lot of chatter about the bullpen. Campbell was yanked and replaced by Aroldis Chapman. After that, there was chatter about the bullpen usage and specifically how to use Chapman.
The Red Sox are off on Wednesday and won't return to the field until Thursday against the New York Yankees. Boston sent Campbell down on the off-day and now are making a change with Fitts.