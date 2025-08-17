Red Sox-Yankees Spiraling Towards Blockbuster Showdown
The Boston Red Sox have one of the best third basemen in baseball.
That has been the case for years, but in reference to two different players. For years, that was the case in reference to Rafael Devers. But, the Red Sox moved Devers off third base to open the spot up for Alex Bregman. Devers is no longer in town and Bregman has emerged as one of the leaders of the organization.
He's thrived in his first season in Boston. Bregman signed a three-year deal with opt outs so his future with the organization beyond the 2025 season is up in the air. If the Red Sox have their way, Bregman likely would never walk out the door. He's been even better than expected offensively and has fully embraced his role as as veteran leader in the clubhouse. You can't go a day without him pulling young guys, like Roman Anthony, aside to give advice. That's just who he is as a person. Bregman now is embracing the city even more and has partnered with Sam Adams to make "Bregman's Beers."
This guys is exactly who Boston hoped he would be. Hopefully, the Red Sox find a way to extend him and keep him around for the foreseeable future.
If he becomes available and hits the open market again, The Athletic's Jim Bowden already ranked him as No. 3 potential free agent who will be available. One thing that should be nerve-wracking for Boston fans is the fact that the New York Yankees were listed as a fit.
"No. 3. Alex Bregman, 3B, Red Sox (opt out)," Bowden said. "Age: 31. Bats: R Throws: R. OPS+: 153. WAR: 3.7. Bregman, who is making $40 million this year and signed for two more years at that rate, will likely opt out of his contract and seek a longer-team deal. He missed time this season with a quad injury but has hit .299/.379/.542 in 327 plate appearances. It appears Boston would be his first choice in free agency, but he is an obvious fit with several other contending teams including the Phillies, Yankees, Tigers, Dodgers, Mariners and even the Mets."
For as much as Bregman has ingrained himself in the Boston community, losing him in general would be rough. Losing him to the Yankees would be a disaster. The Red Sox have plenty of money to spend and should throw it right at Bregman.