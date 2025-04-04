Red Sox Young Slugger Predicted To Hit 30 Home Runs In 2025: 'Great Shot'
With the addition of Alex Bregman and the meteoric rise of Kristian Campbell stealing most headlines for the Boston Red Sox, many people have forgotten about some of Boston’s other talented (and young) players.
Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and Triston Cases are all 25-and-under talents for Boston who would be seen as a valuable future core in and of themselves for most Major League clubs.
The fact that these three guys are a collective afterthought for the Red Sox shows that Boston has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to young talent.
Abreu has done well to remind people of his value with a torrid start to 2025, and Casas is expected to catch fire shortly.
On Friday, Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter predicted that Casas will hit 30 home runs for the first time in his career in 2025.
“With a strong 6'4", 244-pound frame and a smooth left-handed swing built for power, Triston Casas certainly looks the part of a middle-of-the-order slugger,” Reuter wrote.
“As a rookie, he slugged 24 home runs and finished third in 2023 AL Rookie of the Year. A terrific second half that year made him a popular breakout picking heading into the 2024 season.”
“Instead, a rib cage injury limited him to 63 games, though he still managed a 120 OPS+ and 13 home runs in 243 plate appearances. A fully healthy season should give him a great shot of reaching the 30-homer milestone for the first time.”
Casas is off to a tough start to the 2025 season. Through seven games for Boston, he’s slashing .154/.185/.269, although Casas did hit his first home run on Thursday afternoon versus the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.
At 25 years old, Casas has a world of potential at the plate and a likely decade-plus career ahead of him in the big leagues. Boston is hoping he produces sooner rather than later, however, as the Red Sox are in win-now mode after a bountiful offseason.
More MLB: Red Sox Rookie Heals Famous Sportswriter Haunted By Dodgers' Mookie Betts