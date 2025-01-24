Inside The Red Sox

3 Important Dates For Red Sox Fans To Watch For Ahead Of 2025 Season

Believe it or not real action isn't too far away at this point

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 23, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck (89) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck (89) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

There will be real action to follow across Major League Baseball on top of just rumors and speculation about who could be going from one player to another.

We still have a few weeks until Spring Training gets here so there will be plenty more rumors to follow across free agency, but there will be plenty of other news to follow shortly. Over the next few weeks, we should see free agency start to thaw a little bit with some of the top remaining players like Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, Jack Flaherty, and Nick Pivetta finding new homes among others.

Soon, Spring Training will be here and Boston fans should be excited. The Red Sox have made some great pitching additions this offseason in Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Aroldis Chapman. There's more work that needs to be done to balance the lineup, but maybe they will do something else soon.

All in all, things are trending in the right direction for Boston.

Here are three important dates for Brewers fans to be on the lookout for:

February 12 - Pitchers And Catchers Report To Spring Training
This will be the first taste of real Red Sox action of the 2025 season. Boston pitchers and catchers will report to camp to kick off Spring Training action.

February 21 - Spring Training Games Begin
Boston will kick off Spring Training games with their annual clash against the Northeastern Huskies baseball team down in Florida. On the next day, the Red Sox will face the Tampa Bay Rays and Spring Training really will be in full swing.

March 27 - Opening Day
This is when the real action will kick off. Boston will face the Texas Rangers on the road to begin their quest back to the postseason. From here on it will be a sprint to the fall and hopefully, the Red Sox will be able to play beyond the regular season.

More MLB: Alex Bregman Update Is Red Sox Nightmare Fuel: 'Possibility Seemed Dead'

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News