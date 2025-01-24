3 Important Dates For Red Sox Fans To Watch For Ahead Of 2025 Season
There will be real action to follow across Major League Baseball on top of just rumors and speculation about who could be going from one player to another.
We still have a few weeks until Spring Training gets here so there will be plenty more rumors to follow across free agency, but there will be plenty of other news to follow shortly. Over the next few weeks, we should see free agency start to thaw a little bit with some of the top remaining players like Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, Jack Flaherty, and Nick Pivetta finding new homes among others.
Soon, Spring Training will be here and Boston fans should be excited. The Red Sox have made some great pitching additions this offseason in Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Aroldis Chapman. There's more work that needs to be done to balance the lineup, but maybe they will do something else soon.
All in all, things are trending in the right direction for Boston.
Here are three important dates for Brewers fans to be on the lookout for:
February 12 - Pitchers And Catchers Report To Spring Training
This will be the first taste of real Red Sox action of the 2025 season. Boston pitchers and catchers will report to camp to kick off Spring Training action.
February 21 - Spring Training Games Begin
Boston will kick off Spring Training games with their annual clash against the Northeastern Huskies baseball team down in Florida. On the next day, the Red Sox will face the Tampa Bay Rays and Spring Training really will be in full swing.
March 27 - Opening Day
This is when the real action will kick off. Boston will face the Texas Rangers on the road to begin their quest back to the postseason. From here on it will be a sprint to the fall and hopefully, the Red Sox will be able to play beyond the regular season.
More MLB: Alex Bregman Update Is Red Sox Nightmare Fuel: 'Possibility Seemed Dead'