Reports: Red Sox Considering Moving On From All-Star
The Boston Red Sox are kicking off their most important series of the season to date on Thursday night with a four-game series against the New York Yankees.
Boston released its probable pitchers for the series. The next big question will come Monday when the Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles. Over the next four games, Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello, Garrett Crochet, and Dustin May will start.
Right now, Walker Buehler is expected to take the hill on Monday. But, could the Red Sox make a change? MassLive.com’s Sean McAdam and Chris Cotillo reported that it at least is in consideration right now.
"According to sources, the Red Sox continue to have discussions about how long to stay with veteran Walker Buehler in the rotation," Cotillo and McAdam said. "Buehler is tentatively scheduled to next pitch Monday night in Baltimore but the Red Sox have been re-assessing his rotation spot and might further do so after an uneven, 4+ inning, 4-walk performance in Tuesday’s loss. Fitts would be one option (along with Kyle Harrison and potentially, Cooper Criswell) to replace Buehler if a move were to be made. Having him with the club could potentially make a shake-up easier.
Should the Red Sox move on From Walker Buehler?
"Fitts was slated to start Thursday night for the WooSox. It’s unclear if the Red Sox would consider Buehler in the bullpen — despite a high walk rate of 4.4 BB/9 — or simply move on if they unplugged him from the rotation. For now, he’s slotted in for Monday."
It hasn't been Buehler's year so far. The two-time All-Star has a 5.43 ERA in 21 starts for Boston to go along with a 7-7 record. His command has been off this year and right now he has a 78-to-50 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 106 innings pitched.
Buehler was a big-ticket signing this past offseason. Moving on from his at this point in the summer would be a bold move. He has plenty of playoff success, even last year. But, the Red Sox don't have the luxury of waiting right now with the playoff standings tightening up. If Buehler does get the start on Monday, it's clear that the leash is small now.
More MLB: Red Sox-Yankees Series Will Reshape MLB Playoff Picture