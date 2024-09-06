Return Of Red Sox Veteran Pushes Rookie Star Into New Position (Again)
The Boston Red Sox are expected to welcome their second-highest-paid player back into the lineup on Saturday after a long absence.
Boston entered Friday more than five games out of the Wild Card with just 22 games remaining, making its playoff outlook beyond bleak.
Even so, Red Sox fans could be hit with a jolt of intrigue on Saturday, as All-Star shortstop Trevor Story is likely to be on the field versus the Chicago White Sox.
Story’s return will be a major adjustment for Boston’s fans and players alike, including rookie stud Ceddanne Rafaela, who will be pushed over to second base for the foreseeable future. Rafaela has played the vast majority of his games this season either at shortstop or in center field.
Multiple reports entered the ether on Friday afternoon pointing to Story’s return, including updates from The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey and Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.
“(Red Sox manager Alex) Cora said Trevor Story is likely to be activated Saturday and play shortstop,” McCaffrey said. “Rafaela will play most of his games at second going forward.”
Speier’s update included an interesting quote from Cora that seemed tinged with intent to dispel any position competition between Story and Rafaela:
“Cora: “A good chance” Story plays shortstop for the Sox tomorrow (Saturday)," Speier said.
“He’s our shortstop,” Cora said, per Speier.
Story’s recovery from a broken shoulder socket has been undeniably impressive in its swiftness; he was once assumed to be done for the entire 2024 season.
As Story’s rehab accelerated in its momentum at the start of August, Cora took note, telling the media he was convinced that Story would be back on the diamond this season.
On Saturday, Cora’s vision could be fulfilled.
More MLB: Red Sox Made 'Shrewd Move' In Signing Rookie To Extension, New Report Says