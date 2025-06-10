Inside The Red Sox

Roman Anthony, Alex Cora Address Low Point Of Red Sox Debut

The Red Sox phenom had a solid night overall but there was a low point...

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 9, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (48) runs onto the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Jun 9, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (48) runs onto the field before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox had one of their most exciting nights of the season on Monday, despite another gut-wrenching loss.

Boston lost against the Tampa Bay Rays at home in extra innings, but on the bright side, No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony made his big league debut. The Red Sox started Anthony in right field and put him right in the middle of the action right away batting fifth in the order behind Trevor Story and ahead of Kristian Campbell.

Anthony went 0-for-4 on the day, but had some solid at-bats. He walked once and ripped two liners up the middle but had some bad luck. One bounced off Rays pitcher Shane Baz directly to a defender. The other was perfectly played with the middle infield shaded up the middle.

Overall, it was a solid night for Anthony but there was one low point. In the fifth inning of the American League East clash, a grounder rolled right through Anthony in right field, which allowed a run to score and put a man on third base as well.

It was a tough play and he talked about it afterward, as transcribed by MLB.com's Molly Burkhardt.

"Just can't happen," Anthony said. "...I've dealt with that skip a million times in my career. And it's tough to get in a game like that. You feel like that's the reason why we lost, little things like that."

Manager Alex Cora also talked about the play.

"We'll talk about it," Cora said. "It's one of those that we’ll make adjustments on the fly, but we’ll play him (in right)."

Overall, it was a good night for Anthony even with the tough play.

